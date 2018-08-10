Why Kolkata Port Trust is planning to build a dedicated freight corridor

Studies have revealed that goods vehicles account for only eight per cent of the vehicles plying on city roads but they are involved in 27 per cent accidents, KoPT deputy chairman S Balaji Arun Kumar said. (IE)

Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) was planning a to build a dedicated freight corridor between Garden Reach dock area and the Vidyasagar Setu, popularly known as the second Hooghly Bridge. Studies have revealed that goods vehicles account for only eight per cent of the vehicles plying on city roads but they are involved in 27 per cent accidents, KoPT deputy chairman S Balaji Arun Kumar said. “The idea is to segregate goods vehicles plying from the Garden Reach dockyard.

As per our plans, KoPT will build a flyover which will serve as a freight corridor,” Kolkata Police DC (Traffic) Sumit Kumar said at a programme on road safety organised by the CII. The top brass of the Kolkata Police and senior KoPT officials have held a meeting on building the dedicated freight corridor.