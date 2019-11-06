Why German Chancellor Merkel visited Delhi Metro’s Dwarka Sector 21 solar plant

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany visited DMRC's rooftop solar power panel site at Dwarka Sector-21 station. The rooftop solar plant has been in operation for five years and has generated 3.3 million units since its commissioning
Delhi Metro’s solar power initiatives and its environmentally sustainable network have attracted the attention of international delegates! Recently, Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany visited the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) rooftop solar power panel site at the Dwarka Sector-21 metro station. The rooftop solar plant has been in operation for five years and has generated 3.3 million units since its commissioning. Additionally, a delegation of ministers from the International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries also visited Delhi Metro headquarters recently where DMRC highlighted the solar energy initiatives which have been adopted by the network.
Rooftop solar power plant at Delhi Metro’s Dwarka Sector-21 metro station:
- The solar plant at the Dwarka Sector-21 station on Delhi Metro Blue Line is a testimony of the Indo-German collaboration in the field of renewable energy and its sustainable utilization.
- In the year 2014, DMRC had installed the solar plant on the roof of the Dwarka Sector-21 station, based upon the feasibility report prepared by Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Germany.
- The successful implementation of this pilot project paved the way for more rooftop solar plant installations. Hence, till date solar plants having a total capacity of 32.4 MWp have been commissioned across the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.
- The total solar power capacity of 32.4 MWp is spread over 14 Delhi Metro train depots, 61 Delhi Metro stations and three residential complexes of DMRC. All of these plants are based upon the RESCO model, where no capital investment was made by DMRC.
- The solar power plants on the Delhi Metro network, having a total capacity of 32.4 MWp has cut down carbon dioxide emissions by almost 34,000 tonnes per year. This solar power project is registered under the clean development mechanism with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Apart from this, Delhi Metro recently highlighted its solar power initiatives to the delegation of ministers from ISA who visited DMRC. According to DMRC, the sustainable initiatives involve both, long term tie-ups of utility scale solar projects as well as rooftop solar projects on Delhi Metro stations.
- These solar power initiatives have economically benefited the organisation besides achieving the distinction of being the first metro system across the world to go green.
- Dr. Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC highlighted that the Delhi Metro network is meeting 35 per cent of its total energy requirement, which comes out to be approximately 1100 million units, by tapping into renewable energy sources.
- DMRC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GIZ, Germany in order to develop a feasible business model utilizing solar photovoltaic technology for electricity production. DMRC is growing towards achieving a National Solar Mission target of producing 175 GW electricity from renewable sources by the year 2022. In this regard, DMRC has set the target to install solar plants with capacity of 50 MWp on flat or curved roof of the Delhi Metro stations, train depots and other DMRC-owned buildings by the year 2022.
- Apart from this, Delhi Metro also receives solar power from its off-site solar power plant situated at Rewa in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The solar power from this plant is being utilized for the operational requirements of the Delhi Metro network.
