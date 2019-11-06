Why German Chancellor Merkel visited Delhi Metro’s Dwarka Sector 21 solar plant

The solar plant at the Dwarka Sector-21 station on Delhi Metro Blue Line is a testimony of the Indo-German collaboration in the field of renewable energy and its sustainable utilization.

Delhi Metro’s solar power initiatives and its environmentally sustainable network have attracted the attention of international delegates! Recently, Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany visited the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) rooftop solar power panel site at the Dwarka Sector-21 metro station. The rooftop solar plant has been in operation for five years and has generated 3.3 million units since its commissioning. Additionally, a delegation of ministers from the International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries also visited Delhi Metro headquarters recently where DMRC highlighted the solar energy initiatives which have been adopted by the network.

Rooftop solar power plant at Delhi Metro’s Dwarka Sector-21 metro station:

The solar plant at the Dwarka Sector-21 station on Delhi Metro Blue Line is a testimony of the Indo-German collaboration in the field of renewable energy and its sustainable utilization.

In the year 2014, DMRC had installed the solar plant on the roof of the Dwarka Sector-21 station, based upon the feasibility report prepared by Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Germany.

The successful implementation of this pilot project paved the way for more rooftop solar plant installations. Hence, till date solar plants having a total capacity of 32.4 MWp have been commissioned across the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

The total solar power capacity of 32.4 MWp is spread over 14 Delhi Metro train depots, 61 Delhi Metro stations and three residential complexes of DMRC. All of these plants are based upon the RESCO model, where no capital investment was made by DMRC.

The solar power plants on the Delhi Metro network, having a total capacity of 32.4 MWp has cut down carbon dioxide emissions by almost 34,000 tonnes per year. This solar power project is registered under the clean development mechanism with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Apart from this, Delhi Metro recently highlighted its solar power initiatives to the delegation of ministers from ISA who visited DMRC. According to DMRC, the sustainable initiatives involve both, long term tie-ups of utility scale solar projects as well as rooftop solar projects on Delhi Metro stations.