Why Delhi Metro cannot provide free water to its commuters: DMRC explains to Delhi High Court

The DMRC also informed the Delhi High Court that drinking water is available across the network of its metro stations for a price of Rs 2.

DMRC cannot provide free water for Delhi Metro commuters? This is what Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told the Delhi High court recently. According to DMRC, free water cannot be provided to Delhi Metro users as the corporation does not have any source of providing drinking water facility on its own and it is dependent for the same on the Delhi Jal Board and other agencies. The DMRC also informed the Delhi High Court that drinking water is available across the network of its metro stations for a price of Rs 2. According to an HT report, the Delhi High court was hearing the appeal against a single judge’s order that Delhi Metro users do not have the right to free drinking water.

According to the single judge, a person has the right to drinking water, but not at free of cost. The order had come after a plea that sought directions for the Delhi Metro to provide drinking water free of cost and free toilets at its stations.

The metro corporation, in the affidavit, reiterated its previous stand and stated that the facility of drinking water is available at almost all the Delhi Metro stations at Rs 2 per glass and wherever the facility is unavailable, the person can simply ask for drinking water from the Delhi Metro staff members, who would then provide water without any cost. It also stated that for this, appropriate signage would be provided.

The affidavit further stated that the corporation has been regularly interacting with the Delhi Metro commuters for the purpose of feedback on the aspects which require any improvement or special emphasis. However, for not providing free drinking water, there were many complaints for many years. Now, the matter is likely to be heard on January 21, next year, the report said.