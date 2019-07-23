When Delhi Metro took a cue from Daler Mehendi’s song to wittily educate commuters

Delhi Metro passengers who regularly keep a tab on DMRC tweets have responded with a lot of engagement to these funny and interesting updates.

Delhi Metro Twitter and Facebook handle is witty! From Friends TV show, to the latest rage of Tik Tok videos, the use of funny GIFs and animation have become part of Delhi Metro’s everyday social media feed. The Delhi Metro Corporation (DMRC), recently posted a GIF showing the popular Indian singer Daler Mehendi dancing to the tunes of “Na na na na na re na re” on its official Twitter handle and Facebook page. The idea was to educate Delhi Metro commuters about shooting Tik Tok videos on the network. “Can we make TikTok videos in the metro?”, the tweet read, to which the Daler Mehndi GIF happily sang “Na na na na na re na re”! This was in line with the Delhi Metro protocol that photography and videography are prohibited inside the metro trains.

See DMRC tweet:

Them: Can we make TikTok videos in the metro?

Metro: pic.twitter.com/qZcPA1zCmC — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 18, 2019

Apart from this, DMRC has also been posting funny animated GIFs on topics ranging from pop culture to television sitcoms and movies. A few days ago, a GIF was posted by DMRC on Facebook, where it comically shows the rush of passengers entering a coach. A short video from an old Hollywood movie, with the caption “thoda adjust karlo” (adjust a little) was posted, showing an individual trying to bag a seat.

Similarly, the social media campaign run by DMRC on these lines also displayed videos and GIFs from popular American sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory and Friends to post interesting updates and catch commuters’ attention.

Passengers are also being sensitised about Delhi Metro rules such as male passengers not being allowed inside the ladies compartment and passengers not being allowed to sit on the floor of the metro train through hilarious GIFs from the Friends TV show and also the much-loved cartoon show ‘Scooby-Dooby Doo’.

When you sit in a reserved seat:#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/FWPtUvEiWb — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 10, 2019

The One Where Joey & Chandler Get Seats on The Metro. pic.twitter.com/a4IUJiBpND — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 28, 2019

Delhi Metro passengers who regularly keep a tab on DMRC tweets and Facebook updates for information on snags across metro corridors, have responded with a lot of engagement to these funny and interesting updates.