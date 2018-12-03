What a seamless connection! Now travel in Delhi Metro and DTC buses with the same card; details here

Single mobility card issued by DTC allows passengers to travel in buses and in Delhi Metro

eamless connectivity for Delhi, NCR people! Commuters of public transport in the national capital can now travel in the Delhi Metro and in buses with a single mobility card issued by the DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation). According to an HT report, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said that he will launch the new common mobility card titled ‘One’ at the Rajghat cluster bus depot. According to some government officials, the scheme aims at facilitating commuters to travel in Delhi Metro using ‘One’ issued by the DTC. This scheme was originally launched in the month of August this year by the government, but till date people had been using only the Delhi Metro card in the government run buses.

Under this scheme, the dedicated card for common mobility scheme would be launched at a programme on Monday. An official was quoted saying that earlier only Delhi Metro card was available with the commuters for the travel in buses. But now, DTC will also issue its card titled as ‘One’. With this card, commuters will be able to travel in Delhi Metro as well. The new card will have the tagline saying “One Delhi. One Ride”. It is synonymous to the vision of the Delhi government to provide a seamless and convenient public transport system for people.

In the month of August this year, the Delhi government had started the e-payment of bus fares using Metro cards in all its 5,500 buses. To avail this service, passengers have to hand over their Delhi Metro smart card to the bus conductor who then flash the card on the screen of the electronic ticketing machine (ETM) to deduct the fare. The common mobility card service, which was launched after a delay of eight years, is being implemented in all buses run by Delhi Transport Corporation, DIMTS (Delhi integrated multi-modal transit system), and in Delhi Metro trains. This new service will benefit those who travel by public transport on a day-to-day everyday basis. The flexibility to travel by buses and Delhi Metro has increased with this scheme.