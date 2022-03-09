West Bengal to roll out 50 more CNG buses before Durga Puja this year

West Bengal’s Transport Department has focused on reducing its operational cost as a result of which in the coming days, more CNG buses would be seen.

Soon, more CNG buses to run across Kolkata! At a time when bus operators in the state of West Bengal have cut down on the fleet of vehicles plying on city streets due to losses induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, rising prices of the fuel as well as increased traffic fines, an order for 50 more CNG buses have been placed by the West Bengal government that are to be operated across the state. The new CNG buses are expected to be rolled out before the festival of Durga Puja, this year, according to an IE report. West Bengal’s Transport Department has focussed on reducing its operational cost as a result of which in the coming days, more CNG buses would be seen, a transport official was quoted saying in the report.

Recently, many CNG buses were launched in Delhi as well. On Monday, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off a total of 100 low floor air-conditioned CNG buses as well as a prototype electric bus from the Indraprastha depot in the national capital. According to Gahlot, these CNG buses are modern as well as eco-friendly, and these buses will help reduce pollution in the city. Introduced under the cluster scheme of the Delhi government, these buses are equipped with modern features such as panic buttons and GPS. These buses are also disabled-friendly. The public transport bus fleet size is said to have grown to 7,000 with their induction.

In the month of January this year, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off as many as 100 low floor air-conditioned CNG buses as well as one prototype electric bus from the Rajghat depot in the city. Transport Minister Gahlot had then said that the government is making efforts to bring 300 more electric buses by the month of April.