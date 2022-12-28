West Bengal: PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro’s Joka-Taratala route on Friday, See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the newly built Kolkata Metro’s Joka-Taratala route during his visit to West Bengal on December 30, 2022 (Friday). The inauguration will be held virtually.

Speaking to financialexpress.com, Rupayan Mitra, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kolkata Metro said, “As of now, PM Modi will inaugurate the Joka- Taratala stretch on Friday. The inauguration will be held through video conferencing from the Howrah railway station.”

Mitra further added that PM Modi will also inaugurate several other railway projects on Friday. West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express train from Howrah (HWH) to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) will also be inaugurated on that day.

Last week, the trial run was conducted on the 6.5 km stretch of the Joka- Esplanade Metro project (Purple Line). The trial was conducted in the presence of Shri Arun Arora, General Manager and other senior Metro railway officials. Arora inspected the passenger amenities of different stations on this Joka- Tratala stretch. He also took stock of the last minute preparation as it is going to open for the general public soon.

Fare:-

Earlier, this month, the Railway Board approved the fare structure on this route. The minimum fare for travelling on this stretch is Rs 5 while the maximum fare is Rs 20.

List of Metro stations:-

There are six metro stations on this stretch. Those are as follows-

(a) Joka

(b) Thakurpukur

(c) Sakher Bazar

(d) Behala Chowrasta

(e) Behala Bazar

(f) Taratala

The Joka- Taratala stretch is a part of Joka- Esplanade Purple Line, having a total length of 9.2km viaduct completed from the ramp of Joka Depot to the start of Majerhat railway station of Sealdah division. 110 UTS HH rails have been used in this project.

There are four lifts, each having a carrying capacity of 13 passengers, 8 staircases, 7 escalators are provided at each of the six standout stations. Several passenger amenities such as benches, AFC gates, PA system, ATVMs have also been installed at the platforms.