West Bengal government tasks Garden Reach shipbuilders to build next-generation electric ferry

In pursuit of reducing the carbon footprint in West Bengal, the leading shipbuilder in India, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.(GRSE), which is also into warship building has been contracted by the state government to design and construct an electric ferry that will help reduce carbon emissions in the state’s water transport sector.

The contract was signed by Cdr. Shantanu Bose, the director of GRSE, and Special Secretary of the West Bengal Transport Department, Mr. Anindya Sengupta, in the presence of other senior officials of the company. The agreement is being seen as a big step towards reducing carbon footprint in the state’s water transport sector.

“This ‘Green’ vessel has the potential to replace the conventional diesel engine driven ferries operated in the Hooghly river. The arrival of the electric ferry shall transform the inland water transport system in National Waterway- 1 (NW-1), which is being developed from Haldia to Varanasi under the Ministry of Shipping,” reads a GRSE statement.

The authorities of GRSE stated that the electric ferry, which is expected to be delivered in the next couple of years, will be powered by a liquid-cooled energy storage system of210 kilowatt per hour. It will also feature air conditioning seating arrangement for 150 passengers. The 24-meter-long electric ferry, constructed by GRSE, will be equipped with twin screw propellers and a catamaran aluminum hull. It will also be equipped with solar panels on the upper part of its superstructure.

The electric ferry, which will be capable of operating at speeds of up to 10 knots, will be designed and built by GRSE’s in-house design team. It has been designed using the latest technology and is being built to comply with the regulations of the classification society. The vessel’s hull will also be designed and built to meet the latest safety standards.

The project, which is expected to transform the water transport system in West Bengal, is being carried out through the government’s Make-in-India initiative. Cmde PR Hari, the chairman and managing director of GRSE, said that the company was proud to partner with the West Bengal government and was eager to replicate the success of the project in other states.