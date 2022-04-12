Waterways will usher in a new era of growth in Northeast region of India: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

While inaugurating the exhibition at the Waterways Conclave in Dibrugarh, located in the state of Assam, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, said Waterways will usher in a new era of growth in the North eastern region of the country. According to the Union Minister, a waterways ecosystem that will link the country with its neighbouring nations, as well as lead to newer job opportunities, is being developed under the Modi government’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Waterways Conclave opened to a bevy of industry stakeholders and policymakers visiting the city.

Meanwhile, during the event, as many as six Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) were also signed. In addition, the ministry also said that more than forty national as well as global firms are participating in the exhibition. The statement further said a theme pavilion has been set up by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in order to highlight the potential of the waterways sector in the country as well as showcase its projects. Apart from this, a dedicated Netherland Country Pavilion – consisting of several Dutch firms to showcase new technology and innovation for the waterways sector, has been set up at the exhibition.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Larsen & Turbo (L&T), ITD Cementation, Brahmaputra Crackers and Polymer Limited (BCPL), among others, are also participating in the exhibition. The Waterways Conclave in Dibrugarh is also taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘Vocal for Local’ by giving a platform to local firms to highlight handicrafts, tea and artisans from the state of Assam in the exhibition, notable among these being groups promoted under DRDA (District Rural Development Agency), Dibrugarh, the statement from the ministry added.