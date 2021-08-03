Waterlogging woes in Delhi: PWD implements solutions at vulnerable locations including Minto Bridge, IP Estate

The department, for the time being, is taking temporary measures in these locations. (IE)

Waterlogging in Delhi: During monsoon, waterlogging is a big problem for many Delhiites. The Public Works Department (PWD), to ensure no accidents take place due to waterlogging, has implemented temporary as well as permanent solutions at seven particularly vulnerable locations across the national capital. PWD Secretary Dilraj Kaur was quoted in an IE report saying that waterlogging is a multi-faceted problem. According to her, in certain areas like Pul Prahladpur underpass, water accumulates there due to the topography. She also mentioned drains that were set up during the British era do not have the capacity as the population has increased. Unplanned development in the city has only exacerbated the problems. Also, the rainfall pattern has changed in the last few years, she said.

According to a senior PWD official, the critical locations were identified based on the maximum number of complaints for waterlogging from last year. By next year, the PWD would have implemented permanent solutions. The department, for the time being, is taking temporary measures in these locations, the official added. Following are the seven vulnerable locations, where temporary solutions have been implemented:

Minto Bridge: The location had a deep barrel drain, which was constructed during the British era, and both drain water and sewage water would flow into the same lines, ending up in the river Yamuna. A new pipeline has been laid in the last few months for pressurised flow further ahead on Minto road.

Pul Prahladpur underpass: The PWD has installed seven CCTVs as well as seven temporary pumps, with a capacity of over 400 HP. According to officials, installation of an underground sump with enhanced capacity is the permanent solution.

Zakhira Flyover: The area under the flyover, which during rainfall gets heavily waterlogged from the rail tracks as well as floating waste from nearby jhuggis, has been readied with diesel pumps in case of power cut. A permanent solution for this problem is re-routing or building stormwater drains under the flyover.

Loni Road golchakkar: It is a naturally low-lying area such as underpasses. Also, there is back-flow from an I&FC drain. For this area, a permanent solution is laying an extra pipeline as well as enhancing the capacity of electrical pumps.

Jahangirpuri Metro station road: There is waterlogging in the area because of mixed discharge from populated colonies nearby. Besides, the area also has a lot of industrial waste as well as polythene bags from the mandi. According to PWD officials, the solution is to remodel two old storm water drains.

Karala Kanjhawala road: There are drains with lower capacity since they were developed many years ago. Also, at three locations, regular coordination with traffic police as well as monitoring, trolley mounted pumps have been deployed. A permanent solution for this problem is drain remodeling with a sump well and pumping system.

IP Estate: In the last few years, there have been several complaints of waterlogging from IP Estate on Ring Road, located opposite the WHO building. By monsoon 2022, the PWD will set up a sump with a capacity of around 1.5 lakh litres and pumps of suitable discharge.