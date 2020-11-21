Water supply in the desert state! 200 Rajasthan villages to get drinking water; details here

The pilot project is likely to cost around Rs 8 crore.

Recently, a proposal for solarisation of standalone mini drinking water supply system at as many as 200 villages in the state of Rajasthan, has been approved by the Board of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited. According to RRECL, the decision is in accordance with the Rajasthan Solar Energy Policy, 2019 as well as the state’s 2020-21 Budget announcement stating the corporation, on a pilot basis, to convert 200 water supply schemes for operating on solar energy. The rural locations have been selected by RRECL from a list of as many as 248 areas that have been specified by the Public Health and Engineering Department. The corporation further said, the pilot project is likely to cost around Rs 8 crore.

According to Dr Subodh Agarwal (IAS), CMD RRECL, with this pilot project, the dependence of rural areas will reduce. The villages will be relieved of energy cost for drinking water as well as electricity worries in power outages. He further said that water pumps’ solarisation will also help the government in saving money, electricity and environment.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the state of Rajasthan is emerging as a solar and renewable energy hub. The process for the development of centralized as well as decentralized solar units has been facilitated by the Solar Energy Policy, 2019. According to RRECL, with the standalone solarized mini drinking water system, the rural or remote areas that do not have sufficient monetary provisions to bear the energy cost of grid electricity will be especially benefitted.

On Thursday, RRECL’s 111th Board meeting was held under the chairmanship of CMD RRECL Dr. Subodh Agarwal (IAS). During 2019-20, the corporation has earned net profit of Rs 23.36 crore. The RRECL board has also approved to pay the state government of Rajasthan a dividend of an amount of Rs 1.29 crore at 10% of its paid up capital to state exchequer. While attracting major investments for ultra-mega solar power parks, the corporation has also been encouraging farmers towards use of solar pumps as well as solar energy farming.