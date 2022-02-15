Water management in India: Ministry of Jal Shakti gets support from Schneider Electric’s Green Yodha initiative

The initiative aims to create a community of warriors who wish to adopt as well as promote practices that are sustainable among individuals and the industries.

Jal Shakti Mission: The Ministry of Jal Shakti is set to get support from Schneider Electric, global energy management and automation company. In this, the company would be supporting several water management initiatives undertaken by the Ministry. According to a statement, Schneider is lending support as part of its move towards creating a sustainable water management ecosystem. Under this collaboration, Schneider is set to provide several IoT-enabled software, technologies and tools as well as universal automation so that the needs for economical, clean and reliable water could be fulfilled, the company said.

Moreover, it would also be using these digital solutions in order to reduce wastages and to save water by bridging the gap between several water processes.

In order to meet the need for sustainable as well as efficient management of water, and to utilise energy and resources in the best possible way, Schneider launched the Green Yodha sustainability initiative. The initiative aims to create a community of warriors who wish to adopt as well as promote practices that are sustainable among individuals and the industries.

It is under this initiative that the ministry has collaborated with the company. The statement cited Jal Shakti Ministry’s National Mission for Clean Ganga Director General G Asok Kumar as saying that they had become a Green Yodha to make water processes sustainable as well as accessible to everyone. Kumar said that in order to overcome the water crisis that country was facing, effective water management was needed.

National Institute of Urban Affairs Director Hitesh Vaidya said that the institute was working on the development of a sustainable and robust water management ecosystem, in which the Green Yodha initiative complemented the goals. By becoming a part of the initiative, Vaidya said that the institute would be hosting several information sharing and exchange events during the year.

Schneider Electric India MD and CEO Anil Chaudhry said that the company has an IoT-enabled solution called EcoStruxure which has been made to automate, analyse, predict as well as reduce risks while driving high operational efficiency during and throughout the water cycle.