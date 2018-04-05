Vistara now eligible to fly to overseas destinations

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is now eligible to fly overseas as the full-service carrier received its 20th aircraft on Wednesday.

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is now eligible to fly overseas as the full-service carrier received its 20th aircraft on Wednesday. Domestic carriers need to maintain a minimum 20 aircraft in order to fly on international routes under the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016. “Vistara received its 20th aircraft and its seventh Airbus A320neo powered by CFM engines. This is not just another addition to our fleet, but a landmark one that signals Vistara’s arrival on the global map and marks the beginning of our next phase of growth,” Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said in a release. The airline plans to fly to overseas destinations from the second half of this year. With the latest aircraft, the company has completed its initial aircraft order as planned at the early stages of setting up the airline. Vistara started operations in January 2015. Vistara said it is expecting delivery of two more A320neo aircraft by June 2018 that will enable international operations. “Vistara will use the new aircraft to increase frequencies on existing routes to scale up operations in the domestic market, while gearing up to start international operations soon,” a statement said. Vistara currently serves 22 destinations with over 730 flights per week.