Vistadome services launched by Indian Railways! Tourism and connectivity get boost in Northeast

The tourism sector of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the Northeast region will benefit from these new train services.

Indian Railways connectivity in the Northeast region gets a boost! Recently, two new train services were launched in the country’s northeastern region in a bid to enhance rail connectivity. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh flagged off Guwahati – Naharlagun Shatabdi Express (with Vistadome) train at Guwahati railway station. The regular service of Train Number 12087/12088 Naharlagun- Guwahati- Naharlagun Shatabdi Express shall resume from 20 December 2021 (Monday). The train comprises seven coaches in total including four AC chair car coaches, one vistadome coach, and two luggage vans.

Besides Guwahati- Naharlagun Shatabdi Express, another train was flagged off in North East. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with the Minister of State for Railways flagged off Naharlagun- Tinsukia Vistadome Express from Naharlagun railway station. The train, according to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, has been introduced to enable people in the state to travel in style and comfort. Following are some of the major benefits of the newly introduced Guwahati – Naharlagun Shatabdi Express and Naharlagun – Tinsukia Vistadome train services:

The route between Guwahati and Naharlagun is surrounded by lush green tea gardens along side track ideal for the Vistadome experience of tourists and passengers

Travelling passengers can enjoy the scenic beauty of forest and hills on either side of the track

The Naharlagun – Tinsukia vistadome train service will provide breath-taking views of the Brahmaputra river

The rail route passes through Bogibeel bridge, rain forests, tea gardens along the railway track

Tourists and passengers can enjoy the scenic views of the mountains of the Himalayan range

Both the railway routes shall cover historic cities of the Assam state