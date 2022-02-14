Vistadome coaches big hit for Indian Railways; See zone-wise list of trains here

The allotment of Vistadome coaches is based on various factors such as availability of Vistadome coaches, its operational feasibility, day time journey of the train, load limitations as well as demand of the passengers.

Indian Railways Vistadome coaches with glass ceilings offer an enthralling train journey to passengers. At present, as many as 45 trains are being operated across the Indian Railways network with Vistadome coaches in their composition. The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a recent written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha said that the routes for Vistadome train journeys are selected based on natural scenic beauty. The Union Minister further mentioned that the allotment of Vistadome coaches is based on various factors such as availability of Vistadome coaches, its operational feasibility, day time journey of the train, load limitations as well as demand of the passengers. Take a look at the zone-wise list of trains below, with Vistadome coaches:

1) Central Railway zone: Train Number 11007/08 Mumbai – Pune Express, Train Number 12051/52 Mumbai – Madgaon Express and Train Number 12123/24 Deccan Queen Express

2) East Coast Railway zone: Train Number 18551/52 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Express (up to Araku)

3) Northeast Frontier Railway zone: Train Number 15777/78 Alipurduar – New Jalpaiguri Express, Train Number 15887/88 Guwahati – Badarpur Express, Train Number 15907/08 Tinsukia – Naharlagun Express as well as Train Numbers 52593/95/98/44, 52541, 52540, 52556 Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (NG)

4) Western Railway zone: Train Number 20947/48 Ahmedabad – Kevadiya Express, Train Number 20949/50 Ahmedabad – Kevadiya Express, Train Number 52965/66 Mhow – Patalpani – Kalakund (MG) as well as Train Number 09501/02, 09071/72 Billimora – Waghai (NG)

5) South Western Railway zone: Train Number 16539/40 Yeswantpur – Mangalore Express, Train Number 16515/16 Yeswantpur – Karwar Express, Train Number 16575/76 Yeswantpur – Mangalore Express as well as Train Number 16579/80 Yeswantpur – Shivamogga Express

6) Northern Railway zone: Train Number 52453/54 as well as 52459/60 Kalka – Shimla Express

7) North Eastern Railway zone: Train Number 05319/20 Mailani – Bichia Special (MG)