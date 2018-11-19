Visiting Statue of Unity to get easier! World’s tallest statue to have Indian Railways and air connectivity

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani held meetings with top officials of the Airports Authority of India and Railway Board in this regard during his recent visit to the national capital.

Statue of Unity: Are you planning to visit the world’s tallest statue, the newly inaugurated Statue of Unity in Gujarat? If yes, then you would be delighted to know that the state government of Gujarat recently announced that the world’s tallest statue will soon get Indian Railways as well as air connectivity. With railway and air connectivity, visiting the iconic statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will get easier and convenient and the move will also boost the tourism sector of the state. According to a government press release, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani held meetings with top officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as well as with the Railway Board in this regard during his recent visit to the national capital.

Following the meeting with AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra, the Gujarat Chief Minister announced that in a bid to facilitate tourists from all over the world coming to see the 182-metre tall statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an airport will be built at Rajpipla town of Narmada district. The town of Rajpipla is at a distance of around 23 km from Kevadia. According to the press release, the AAI will extend its support to the state government of Gujarat in building airports at Rajpipla, Rajkot and Dholera.

Other than the meeting with AAI, the Gujarat Chief Minister also held discussion with Chairman of Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani. Rupani discussed various rail connectivity projects in Gujarat, including laying railway tracks till Kevadia. Moreover, during the meeting, it was also decided that the work to lay the railway tracks till Kevadia in Gujarat will be expedited, the press release added.

The Statue of Unity dedicated to the ‘Ironman of India’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the tallest in the world and built near the Sardar Sarovar Dam. The statue was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018.