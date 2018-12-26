Visakhapatnam port to get cruise-cum-coastal cargo terminal; details here

The proposal to develop a cruise-cum-coastal cargo terminal at the outer harbour at Visakhapatnam has been approved at a cost of Rs 77 crore, by the Modi government.

Vizag port is all set to get a cruise-cum-coastal cargo terminal! Recently, the proposal to develop a cruise-cum-coastal cargo terminal at the outer harbour at Visakhapatnam has been approved at a cost of Rs 77 crore, by the Modi government. According to a PTI report, after inaugurating the command control centre at the port, the Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Krishna Babu said that the project involves building of a new berth, development of a backup area behind the berth with internal roads, water supply, sewer and drainage system, parking facilities as well as illumination of the areas. He further said that Visakhapatnam has been included by one of the major cruise lines in its itinerary and its ship would berth at the port during January-February, giving a boost to the cruise tourism.

According to Babu, the command control centre was planned with a view to provide centralized control for monitoring the operational activities. He said that operational officers, as well as senior supervisors from the marine, railways, CISF, traffic as well as mechanical and electrical engineering, would be posted in the centre. He also informed that the centre has the functionality of real-time interaction with external agencies like Navy, Coast Guard, customs, marine police and National Disaster Response Force during emergencies. Additionally, the centre has been provided with advanced technological features such as round-the-clock CCTV footage from as many as 80 high-resolution, high-definition cameras installed at various operational locations for effective surveillance, Babu said.

The Chairman, on the port’s performance, said that the growth pattern of cargo traffic was continuing for the third successive year and for the current financial year 2018-2019, the target was 66 million tonnes. So as to achieve the target, he said that an incremental volume of 2.46 million tonnes over 63.54 million tonne handled during the previous year 2017-2018 was to be realized. This year, till the month of November, a total of 43.03 million tonne was handled as against 40.95 million tonne during the corresponding period last year and in the first eight months of 2018-2019, an incremental volume of 2.08 million tonne was achieved, Babu said.