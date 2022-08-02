Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu reviewed various railway projects in Andhra Pradesh

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu reviewed the status of various railway projects under implementation in the state of Andhra Pradesh during a meeting with the Union Minister, Shri Ashwini Vaishnav in Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu briefed about the progress of projects allocated to the state after the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The vice president emphasis on the rail infrastructure. He said that the development of rail infrastructure is crucial for the development of the residual state of Andhra Pradesh and the pending projects and projects should be completed soon.

He mainly reviewed the projects of the South Coastal Railway Zone headquartered in Visakhapatnam, the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line, the Gudur-Vijayawada line and the Guntur-Amaravati-Vijayawada railway line. In which, he found so many discrepancies such as technical and administrative issues.

The vice president asked to resolve the technical and administrative issues so that the railway zone could be operationalised soon. He further said that the remaining issues should also be solved in a timely manner with the cooperation of the state government.

The Government of India had set up a number of projects in the bifurcated state of Andhra Pradesh under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

About Andhra Pradesh under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014

Andhra Pradesh under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 is also known as the Telangana Act which is an Act of the Indian Parliament that bifurcated the state of Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state. The Act defined the lines between the two states, determined how the assets and liabilities were to be divided and laid out the status of Hyderabad as the permanent capital of the new Telangana state and the temporary capital of the Andhra Pradesh state.

The earlier version of this bill, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2013 was rejected by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on 30 January 2014 which was passed in the Lok Sabha on 18 February 2014 and on 20 February 2014 in the Rajya Sabha.