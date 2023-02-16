Vibrant Villages Programme: Govt to focus on infrastructural development of border villages in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal, and Ladakh

In a bid to develop essential infrastructure along the northern border, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP) on Wednesday. The program aims to develop the villages of blocks on the northern border and improve the quality of life of people living in the border villages.

This centrally sponsored scheme has been approved for the FY 2022-23 to 2025-26, with a financial allocation of Rs 4,800 crore. Out of the total allocation, a fund of Rs 2,500 crore will be used for the development of roads. The new central scheme will not overlap with the existing Border Area Development Programme.

The ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ will focus on mobile and internet connectivity, all-weather road, drinking water, and round-the-clock electricity using renewable sources (Solar and Wind energy). It will also focus on the development of tourist centers, multi-purpose centers, and health and wellness Centers.



The program will prove to be beneficial for the people living in 19 districts and 46 border blocks of four states: Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, and one Union Territory: Ladakh.

In phase, I of the program, a total of 663 villages will be taken up for development. The Vibrant Village Action plans will be formed by the district administration with the help of gram panchayats. Under the plan, 100 percent saturation of Central and state schemes will be ensured.

Hub and Spoke Model

This central scheme will promote social entrepreneurship and empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship.

One village-One product model

Under the ‘one village-One product’ model, the local cultural, traditional knowledge, and heritage will be promoted through community-based organizations, Cooperatives, SHGs, NGOs, and others.