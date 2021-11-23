Various projects inaugurated at Haldia Dock Complex! Indian waterway expanding at unmatched pace: Union Minister

The minister was accompanied by MP Dibyendu Adhikari, MLA Tapashi Mandal and Chairman of the Port Vinit Kumar.

Boost to Indian waterways! A number of projects have been inaugurated and launched by Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur at the Haldia Dock Complex of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, these projects include improved storm water disposal and widening of roads, inclusion of 41000 square metres of Cargo Handling area, upgrading and landscaping of Port Guest House, as well as New ICU and Emergency Ward at Port Hospital. The minister was accompanied by MP Dibyendu Adhikari, MLA Tapashi Mandal and Chairman of the Port Vinit Kumar.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said, the waterway systems in India are expanding at such a fast pace that no other country can match the nation’s speed. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is committed to implementing the development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that this visit of the Haldia Dock is a step towards the direction of the Prime Minister’s vision of development for all, the Union Minister further added.

A few days ago, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced the revised Model Concession Agreement (MCA) – 2021 for public-private partnership (PPP) projects at Major Ports. In a statement Sonowal said, the new agreement will be applicable to all the future PPP model based projects at major ports, and also the projects which are approved by the Government already but are still under the bidding stage. At the moment, there are over 80 PPP/landlord projects in the sector with an investment of more than Rs 56,000 crore at various stages, he informed. Of these, 53 projects worth Rs 40,000 crore are under operation, whereas as many as 27 projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore are at the implementation stage.