Varanasi’s multi-modal terminal: 7 things to know about the newly inaugurated first MMT on river Ganga

Varanasi’s new multi-modal terminal inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi: In a bid to promote inland waterways as a cheaper and more eco-friendly means of transport, especially for cargo movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a multi-modal terminal on river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. PM Modi also received India’s first container cargo transported from Kolkata on the inland waterways. The first consignment had set sail from Kolkata in the last week of October, containing food and beverage belonging to PEPSICO (India). The project is the first of the three multi-modal terminal projects and two inter-modal terminal projects, which are being constructed on the river Ganga. The multi-modal terminals, also known as MMTs are being developed as part of the government’s Jal Marg Vikas project. According to the Ministry of Shipping, the Jal Marg Vikas project aims to develop the stretch of river Ganga between Varanasi and Haldi for navigation of large vessels up to 1500-2000 tonnes weight. Here are 7 things to know about the newly inaugurated Multi Modal Terminal: