Vaishno Devi via ropeway! 12 km journey to be covered in six minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has initiated the construction of a passenger ropeway project between Tarakote and Sanjichhat at Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra. The move aims to make the Vaishno Devi yatra, a comfortable and satisfying experience for the pilgrims. The project will be much beneficial for old and disabled visitors.

Tender

On Wednesday, on behalf of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) invited bids (both technical and financial) for the project. The project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crores.

The project is likely to be completed in a period of 36 months (three years) after the award of the contract. The 2.4 km long alignment from Tarakote Marg to SanjiChhat will have 14 towers (tentative), a 16-meter corridor, 8 track crossings, etc.

Significance:

(a) Time-saving

Presently, the pilgrims cover a distance of 12 km long journey on a foot trek up to Bhawan, whereas the ropeway will cover the same journey in 6 minutes.

(b) Attraction for tourists

The ropeway will prove to be a major attraction for tourists as the visitors will be able to get a picturesque view of the area.

(c) Growth of tourism

With the completion of the ropeway project, tourist footfall will increase. The tourist would be able to embrace the experience of the delightful gondola ride.

(d) Less pollution

There will be less pollution on the trek due to less garbage and waste.

(e) Reduce the Overcrowding

After the development of the ropeway service, people will spend less time at Bhawan, thereby, reducing the chances of any unfortunate incidents.

(f) VIP movement

At present, the VIP movements are being handled through helicopter service. In case of unavailability of services, the VIP movement can be continued with ropeways.

Terminal points:-

Lower Terminal Point:

The Lower Terminal Point or LTP is the starting point of the ropeway. It is located around 300 meters from Darshan Deodi at Tarakote.

Upper Terminal Point:

The Upper Terminal Point or UTP is near SanjiChhat. The location provides basic facilities such as medical aid, water, rest point, toilets, etc. to the pilgrims.