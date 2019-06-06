Uttar Pradesh set for big metro projects boost; this is UP’s SPV plan for Agra, Kanpur metros

Uttar Pradesh will soon witness a big boost in its metro projects and infrastructural connectivity! The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government recently announced the establishment of special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the implementation of metro rail projects across the state. However, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operates the Noida Metro Aqua Line between Noida and Greater Noida, will continue to work as a separate entity, according to a recent PTI report. It has been said that the new SPV will be named as the 'Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation', according to a statement from the UP government's Department of Information. According to the statement, due deliberations by the state cabinet were made, based upon the decisions of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on April 1 regarding Kanpur as well as Agra Metro rail projects. These projects are set to begin soon and it had also been decided that the NMRC will continue to work on the Noida Metro Aqua Line connecting the twin cities of Greater Noida and Noida. While, a single SPV by the name of UP Metro Rail Corporation will be set up for the execution and operations of metro rail projects across the big cities of the state. At present, the Uttar Pradesh metro rail services are available in the cities of Lucknow, Ghaziabad and also between the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi. Similar metro services are in the pipeline for cities like Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Allahabad as well as Gorakhpur. A new metro rail project is also coming up which will connect Greater Noida with the upcoming international airport in Jewar. Meanwhile, the Agra Metro project, set for completion by the year 2024, will provide connectivity to the famous Taj Mahal and also enable tourists to travel easily to the world-famous heritage sites across the city. The metro project received the approval from the Union Cabinet last year and aims to decongest the city\u2019s traffic and reduce pollution levels.