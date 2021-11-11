Uttar Pradesh Matrabhumi Yojana: Cabinet approves scheme for people to fund infra projects in their native place

For the scheme, the government has also decided to introduce a Rs 100 crore corpus.

On Wednesday, a proposal has been cleared by the state cabinet to launch “Uttar Pradesh Matrabhumi Yojana”. Through this Yojana, individuals can fund infrastructure development in their native region with the government bearing 40 per cent of the cost. For the scheme, the government has also decided to introduce a Rs 100 crore corpus. The proposal to launch a rehabilitation scheme for Bengali Hindus that migrated in the 1970s from East Pakistan has been approved by the government as well, according to an IE report. There are 63 such Hindu Bengali families, as per the proposal, who will be rehabilitated on approximately 121.41 hectares of land in the district of Kanpur Dehat.

According to the report, under the scheme of Uttar Pradesh Matrabhumi Yojana, such families will be given land of 2 acres for agriculture purposes as well as 200 square metre area for residence on a Re 1 lease for a period of 30 years, which can be extended for another 30 years’ duration twice. Besides, it also said that these families will be given an amount of Rs 1.2 lakh for the construction of the house. According to a government spokesperson, earlier, the 65 families were given jobs at a mill in the city of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, which shut in the year 1984.

The state cabinet, in another decision, has approved the proposal regarding free distribution of pulses/whole gram, iodised salt, edible oil (like refined oil/mustard oil) and food grains to the Antyodaya and eligible household card holders of Uttar Pradesh, according to a PTI report. Antyodaya and eligible household card holders of the state, through the Public Distribution System, will be given dal or whole gram (one kg per card); Iodised salt (one kg per card); edible oils like mustard oil, refined oil (one litre per card) as well as free distribution of food grains from December 2021 to March 2022. A total expenditure of Rs 4,801.68 crore is estimated at Rs 1200.42 crore per month rate because of this decision.