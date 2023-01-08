Uttar Pradesh govt launches 100-day ‘UP Global City’ campaign ahead of Global Investors Summit; here’s the significance of campaign

Ahead of the upcoming Global Investors Summit and G20 summit, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a statewide 100-day ‘UP Global City’ campaign. The move aims to transform the lifestyle of urban bodies of the state on par with global standards. The campaign was launched by state Urban Development and Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma.

Significance

The 100-day ‘UP Global City’ campaign has been launched in all the 762 urban bodies. The campaign will focus on urban facilities, improving air quality, better cleanliness, and beautification. It also aims for proper disposal of garbage, installation of garbage etc. Chairing a high-level meeting on Saturday, Sharma directed the officers to make the campaign successful.

Global Investors Summit

The three-day long Global Investors Summit will begin from February 10, 2023 and will conclude on February 12, 2023 at Lucknow. The summit will bring together business delegations, corporate and industry leaders, policy makers, academia, think-tanks and political and government leadership from across the world. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has set a target of making the state a US Dollar 1 trillion economy in next five years.

G20 summit

The Uttar Pradesh government has already started the preparations for the G-20 summit. The government will introduce ‘Brand UP’ in this global event. Several events are likely to take place in Agra, Varanasi, Greater Noida, and Lucknow. In view of the G-20 events, the government plans to launch a door-to-door garbage collection in the state from February 01, to March 31, 2023. The government will also organise a marathon race later this month.

Apart from 100-day ‘UP Global City’, other similar campaigns being run by the Uttar Pradesh government are – Swachh Dhaba campaign, Swachh Virasat Abhiyan etc.

Swachh Dhaba campaign

The ‘Swachh Dhaba’ campaign focuses on proper disposal of garbage from hotels, restaurants, dhabas etc. It is being run till March, 2023.

Swachh Virasat Abhiyan

The ‘Swachh Virasat Abhiyan’ is set to start on January 14. This campaign focuses on the cleanliness work of all tourist, historical and religious places.