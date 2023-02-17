Upgrading Ladakh! Centre approves construction of Shinkun La tunnel, to provide all-weather connectivity & movement of security forces

The center has approved the construction of the Shinkun La tunnel on the Nimu-Padam-Darcha road link. The project was cleared by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to the border areas of the Union Territory of Ladakh. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,681 crore. The 4.1 km long tunnel is expected to be completed by December 2025.

On completion, the tunnel will be the shortest route to the border areas of the Union territory from other parts of the country. The Shinkun La tunnel on the Nimu-Padam-Darcha marg will connect Ladakh’s Zanskar Valley with the rest part of the country.

The construction of the Shinkun La tunnel is also important for national security and safety. It will help in the movement of security forces in the area.

Earlier in 2020, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) under the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways had prepared a detailed project report (DPR) work on the World’s Longest High-Altitude Shinkun La Tunnel (13.5 km long) along with its approach roads in UT of Ladakh and Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

The government is giving priority to building and upgrading the infrastructure in the border areas of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. Keeping this in mind, road connectivity to the remotest part of the country is most important. The road network will also boost tourism in the Himalayan region.

At present, the construction of the Zojila tunnel on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh national highway is underway. The tunnel will be inaugurated soon, however, the date and time are not yet known.

In the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal tunnel. The Atal tunnel connects Manali with Leh. It also provided all-weather connectivity throughout the year.