Unlock 4.0: Travelling by metro? Modi government has issued these important guidelines for passengers

Unlock 4.0: Soon you can travel on Delhi Metro, Noida Metro, Kochi Metro, Chennai Metro – in fact most metro networks across the country that had been shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The DMRC along with most metro rail services are all set to resume services from 7 September 2020. However, according to Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Minister Hardeep Singh Puri the state government of Maharashtra has decided not resume metro services in the state. Hence, Mumbai Metro, Mumbai monorail will continue to remain closed in the month of September 2020 as well. A set of guidelines have to be followed by metro commuters to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry announced that metro systems with more than one line will open in a calibrated way so that all corridors are open by 12 September 2020. Also, a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been announced for the functioning of Delhi Metro and other metro trains, which are as follows:

Entry and exits of metro stations in containment zones will be closed

After the thermal screening, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel

Mandatory wearing of masks for metro staff and commuters

The frequency of trains will be regulated to avoid overcrowding at the station

Commuters are encouraged to install and use Aarogya Setu mobile app

Provision of sanitizers will be made for passengers

Use of smart cards to be encouraged, however, tokens and paper slips can be used only after sanitization

Metro commuters are advised to carry minimal luggage and avoid metal objects for ease of thermal screening

The ministry has stated that Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, etc., Metro networks have prepared their SOPs. Recently, the Modi government has announced that Delhi Metro and other metro rail services across the country will be allowed to operate with effect from 7 September 2020 in a graded manner.