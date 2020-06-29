Unlock 2.0: Delhi Metro and other metro train services to remain suspended till July 31; details

Besides Delhi Metro , some other major metro networks across the country like Noida Metro, Kochi Metro, Hyderabad Metro, Bengaluru Metro, etc., will remain suspended till the end of July.

Unlock 2.0 guidelines: Delhi Metro and other metro services across the country to remain suspended! For those who were waiting for metro services to resume, you will have to wait more. As per the Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for phased re-opening, Delhi Metro rail services along with all other metro networks across the nation will remain suspended till 31 July 2020. The decision has been taken by the Modi government as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. Besides Delhi Metro, some other major metro networks across the country like Noida Metro, Kochi Metro, Hyderabad Metro, Bengaluru Metro, etc., will remain suspended till the end of July.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, in the areas outside the COVID-19 containment zones, most activities will be allowed. However, educational institutes including schools, colleges, coaching institutes, etc., will remain closed till 31 July 2020. While online or distance learning will be permitted. From 15 July 2020 onwards, training institutions of state and central governments will be allowed to function, for which Standard Operating Procedure will be issued by the Department of Personnel and Training. Also, international air travel is not allowed, except as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Also, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, gymnasiums, and other similar places will remain closed till 31 July 2020. Moreover, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, political, social, academic, cultural, sports, religious functions as well as other large congregations are not allowed till the end of July.

Also, throughout the country, movement of individuals will remain prohibited between 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, except for necessary activities, including operation of industrial units in multiple shifts movement of goods and persons on state and national highways, cargo loading as well as unloading, travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from trains, buses, and airplanes.