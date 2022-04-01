Unlimited travel during holidays! Hyderabad Metro to introduce Super Saver Metro Holiday Card from Ugadi 2022

Hyderabad Metro: With a first-of-its-kind Super Saver Metro Holiday Card, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad is all set to spread holiday cheer among Hyderabadis. Starting this Ugadi, the newly launched Super Saver Metro Holiday Card will offer unlimited metro travel across 57 metros stations and three corridors of the Hyderabad Metro network on 100 applicable holidays during the year. Recently, the Super Saver Metro Holiday Card was unveiled by KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&T MRHL during an event at Ameerpet Metro Station amidst the presence of metro commuters as well as officials. According to a statement by Hyderabad Metro, the Super Saver Metro Holiday Cards would be available to commuters for sale from 02 April 2022 onwards.

The Super Saver Metro Holiday Card can be purchased by any commuter from 02 April onwards from any of the metro rail ticket counters by paying a one-time non-refundable amount of Rs 50 as well as a top-up value of Rs 59. According to the statement, the top-up value will be only valid on the recharge date of any applicable holiday and it can be used by commuters throughout the day for unlimited travel across the metro rail network during the metro operational hour. Following are some of the major highlights of the Super Saver Metro Holiday Card:

• The card is on sale at all metro ticket counters of Hyderabad Metro Rail

• It comes at a one-time non-refundable cost of Rs 50

• Commuters can recharge the card with a top-up value of Rs 59 at any station on the day of travel

• On the recharge day, the card is ready to be used within operational time across the metro network

• It is non-transferrable and for use of ‘one card one traveller’

• It will allow travel on the Hyderabad metro network only on specified holidays, while on other days, the card will not be accepted by the AFC system

• The Holiday list includes Sun, 2nd & 4th Sat & Government holidays – 100 days in total