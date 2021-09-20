Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flags off dwarf container train at JNPT

He said, this will give the EXIM community a competitive cost advantage by lowering hinterland logistical costs. (File)

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday virtually flagged off the dwarf container train service from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), an official statement said.

With this, the first consignment of laden dwarf containers from the dwarf container depot (DCD) at the port was moved by a train to ICD Kanpur.

Speaking at the inaugural event, the minister said the commencement of dwarf container train services from JNPT is a pivotal step towards streamlining the rail movement of EXIM cargo via double-stacked dwarf containers.

He said, this will give the EXIM community a competitive cost advantage by lowering hinterland logistical costs, while simultaneously enhancing rail-cargo traffic at JNPT.

Sonowal noted that dwarf containers are port-friendly and can be manufactured in India at a cost-efficient price point, thereby opening-up opportunities for Make in India.

The ‘Dwarf Containers’ are lesser in height by 660 mm than normal ISO containers, giving them a logistical edge.

The Low height of dwarf container loaded on trailers can pass through rural, semi urban and urban roads, through limited height subways and level crossing in electrified sections.

According to the statement, the ‘Dwarf’ containers provide a 67 per cent increase in volume when double-stacked and can carry a weight of 71 tons, against 40 tons by an ISO container.

In addition, Indian Railways has offered a 17 per cent discount on haulage cost compared to double stack ISO container trains, resulting in an overall 33 per cent discount to shippers making Indian Railways competitive.