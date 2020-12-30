Union Cabinet approves Multi-Modal Logistics Hub & Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida; details

The estimated cost of the proposals is Rs 7,725 crore and it is expected that the projects will generate employment for more than 2.8 lakh persons.

Multi-modal logistics and transport hub in Greater Noida: In a bid to make India a strong player in the global value chain, the Modi government approved a multi-modal logistics and transport hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Apart from this, a proposal has also been approved by the Union Cabinet to set up industrial corridor nodes at Krishnapatnam and Tumakuru under CBIC. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar was quoted in a PTI report saying that the estimated cost of the proposals is Rs 7,725 crore and it is expected that the projects will generate employment for more than 2.8 lakh persons. In global value chains, these projects will position the country as a strong player with developed land parcels in cities for immediate allotment for attracting investments, the minister added.

According to the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), one of the other key early bird projects identified under the Dadri Noida Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) is a railway station at Boraki in Greater Noida, UP. As per the details available on the NICDC website, this railway station is proposed to be developed as a transport hub with a state-of-art railway terminus. To optimally capture the strategic location where various modes of transport congregate, this station would be further supplemented by an Inter-state Bus Terminus (ISBT) as well as Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) station alongside commercial activity. Therefore, this is being called a ‘Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Boraki in Greater Noida.

According to NICDC, the total site area of the Multi Modal Transport Hub, Boraki is 167ha which includes components like Passenger Rail Terminal for Indian Railway trains, MRTS terminating station for the proposed link of DMICDC from Boraki to Delhi’s IGI Airport, ISBT for regional buses, Mixed Used, Commercial, Public – Semi Public Spaces.