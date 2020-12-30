  • MORE MARKET STATS

Union Cabinet approves Multi-Modal Logistics Hub & Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida; details

By: |
December 30, 2020 4:47 PM

In global value chains, these projects will position the country as a strong player with developed land parcels in cities for immediate allotment for attracting investments.

MMTHThe estimated cost of the proposals is Rs 7,725 crore and it is expected that the projects will generate employment for more than 2.8 lakh persons.

Multi-modal logistics and transport hub in Greater Noida: In a bid to make India a strong player in the global value chain, the Modi government approved a multi-modal logistics and transport hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Apart from this, a proposal has also been approved by the Union Cabinet to set up industrial corridor nodes at Krishnapatnam and Tumakuru under CBIC. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar was quoted in a PTI report saying that the estimated cost of the proposals is Rs 7,725 crore and it is expected that the projects will generate employment for more than 2.8 lakh persons. In global value chains, these projects will position the country as a strong player with developed land parcels in cities for immediate allotment for attracting investments, the minister added.

According to the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), one of the other key early bird projects identified under the Dadri Noida Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) is a railway station at Boraki in Greater Noida, UP. As per the details available on the NICDC website, this railway station is proposed to be developed as a transport hub with a state-of-art railway terminus. To optimally capture the strategic location where various modes of transport congregate, this station would be further supplemented by an Inter-state Bus Terminus (ISBT) as well as Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) station alongside commercial activity. Therefore, this is being called a ‘Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Boraki in Greater Noida.

Related News

According to NICDC, the total site area of the Multi Modal Transport Hub, Boraki is 167ha which includes components like Passenger Rail Terminal for Indian Railway trains, MRTS terminating station for the proposed link of DMICDC from Boraki to Delhi’s IGI Airport, ISBT for regional buses, Mixed Used, Commercial, Public – Semi Public Spaces.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Union Cabinet approves Multi-Modal Logistics Hub & Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Make in India’ success! Indian Railways’ CLW creates record by manufacturing 250 locos in 188 working days
2Indian Railways’ Dedicated Freight Corridor project: Why is it important for the national transporter
3Watch: Train journeys with visual treat! Indian Railways completes 180 kmph speed trial of new Vistadome coach