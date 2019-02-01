Union Budget 2019: Big achievements by the infrastructure sector! 15 key announcements

Union Budget 2019: Several achievements made by the infrastructure sector last year have been highlighted.

Union Budget 2019: Today, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented this year’s Union Budget 2019. In his debut budget speech, the minister announced the highest ever allocation for Indian Railways that is of Rs 1.58 lakh crore. Apart from this, various other announcements have been made by the Finance Minister today, giving a major boost to all sectors of infrastructure including railways, aviation, roadways and waterways. In his Union Budget 2019 speech, Goyal also highlighted several achievements made by the infrastructure sector last year. Let us take a look at 15 key announcements on the infrastructure front, made by Piyush Goyal in the Union Budget 2019:

1) India announced as the fastest highway developer in the world with 27 kilometre of highways built each day

2) Projects that were stuck for decades such as Eastern Peripheral Expressway or the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge have been completed

3) Because of UDAAN, number of airports that are currently operational has crossed 100 with the launching of the Pakyong airport in Sikkim

4) Over the last five years, domestic passenger traffic has doubled leading to a large number of jobs creation

5) Budget allocation for highways increased to nearly Rs 83,000 crore

6) Government’s efforts in the Sagarmala programme will be scaled up and also other inland waterways will be developed

7) In a first, container freight movement has been started on inland waterways from Kolkata in West Bengal to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh

8) Container cargo movement will be introduced to the North East by improving the navigation capacity of the river Brahmaputra

9) With highest ever allocation of Rs 1.58 lakh core, no hike in Indian Railways’ passenger fare, freight charges

10) The year has been the safest for Indian Railways. Also, the elimination work of all unmanned level crossings has been completed

11) The introduction of Train 18, called Vande Bharat Express is a major leap for Indian Railways. It will give an impetus to the ‘Make in India’ and will also create jobs

12) Recently, Arunachal Pradesh came on the air map and also for the first time, the states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram have come on the country’s rail map

13) Development of 1 lakh villages into digital villages over the next 5 years

14) Construction of rural roads has been tripled under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

15) Out of 17.84 lakh, 15.80 lakh habitations have been connected with pucca roads and work is going on to complete the remaining work