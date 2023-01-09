Underground Mumbai Metro 3: 60 percent of track laying work completed, says MMRC

Nearly 60 per cent of track laying work on the underground Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) under Phase 1 has been completed, says the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is implementing this line.

According to MMRC, 82 per cent of progress in overall Phase 1 of the project has been finished, reported The Indian Express.

For track laying work, the Head Hardened (HH) rails are being installed. The Head Hardened rails can sustain about 50 per cent higher pressure in comparison with normal rails. They are manufactured by a Japanese company and imported from Japan.

According to the report, the technology of Low Vibration Track (High Attenuation) is being used for the first time in India. These tracks will reduce the level of noise and vibration in the range of 22VdB (vibration measurement) generated during the functioning of the trains.

By December this year, Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro 3 between BKC and SEEPZ is expected to be ready, and it could be open to the public.

According to MMRC, The stations are ready by over 90 per cent and system work is done by 55 per cent under Phase 1. The entire Metro 3 underground line will witness as many as 26 stations. Out of 26, nine underground stations will be constructed in Phase 1. These stations are built at a depth of 20 to 29 metres.

Notably, the operations of Phase 1 will be managed through the backup Operation Control Centre available at BKC until the Aarey metro depot is not ready.