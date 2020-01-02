Under Namami Gange programme, Wabag bags Rs 1,187-crore deal from Bihar govt

Powered with resource recovery model, the STPs would be designed to ensure minimum footprint. (Image: wabag.com)

Va Tech Wabag (Wabag), a leading pure play water technology Indian multinational, on Tuesday said it has signed a Rs 1,187-crore agreement under the Namami Gange Programme. The agreement was signed among National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) and DK Sewage Project (a special arm of Va Tech Wabag). The project will be implemented by BUIDCO with financial assistance from the World Bank under NMCG.

The scope of the project includes the development of sewage treatment plants (STP) of 150 MLD capacity along with sewerage network of 450 km in the Digha and Kankarbagh zones of Patna, one of the most populous cities on the banks of river Ganga. This scope comprises design, build and operate for Rs 940 crore and hybrid annuity worth Rs 247 crore, totalling to Rs 1,187 crore. Powered with resource recovery model, the STPs would be designed to ensure minimum footprint.

The STPs will be enabled to produce renewable energy from the biogas to run the plants leading to lower operational expenditure. Wabag will also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of STPs and sewerage infrastructure for 15 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajneesh Chopra, global head, business development, Wabag, said, “This is a progressive step in realising the vision of ensuring 100% sewage collection and treatment in Patna. The company is proud to be associated with the Bihar government and NMCG to build sustainable wastewater infrastructure for safe discharge of treated sewage into river Ganga and thus reaffirms its commitment to clean river Ganga.”

With this repeat order in Bihar, the company will now be responsible for sewerage infrastructure in four of the six zones of Patna, thus testifying the trust reposed by NMCG and BUIDCO in Wabag. The company is already executing projects for BUIDCO in Pahari and Karmalichak. “All these projects, on completion, will ensure a cleaner and healthier ecosystem for over 50% of the population of Patna,” Chopra said.

In Digha, the scope comprises designing and building a 100 MLD STP, interception & diversion work, sewage pumping stations of 262 MLD and survey, redesigning & building new sewerage network of about 300 kilometers. In Kankarbagh, the scope comprises designing and building a 50 MLD STP, sewage pumping stations of 200 MLD, flow diversion works & all appurtenant structures and survey, redesigning & building new sewerage network of about 150 kilometers.