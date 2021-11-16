Ultra-high-speed travel in India: Allow foreign companies to demonstrate hyperloop tech, says Niti Aayog member

Niti Aayog Member VK Saraswat said India should allow foreign companies to set up a line to demonstrate the technology for ultra-high-speed travel.

India has the capacity to introduce its own design of hyperloop technology, said Niti Aayog Member VK Saraswat on Sunday. He stated that since it is going to take time, India should allow foreign companies to set up a line to demonstrate the technology for ultra-high-speed travel. Saraswat, who is heading a committee to explore Virgin hyperloop tech’s technological and commercial viability, was quoted saying in a PTI report that the country should also constitute a regulatory mechanism because, in hyperloop technology, safety is a major issue. Hyperloop refers to a high-speed train, running in vacuum in a tube. The expert committee members have found that there are two ways of doing it, he said.

According to Saraswat, former Chief of DRDO, one of the ways is, allowing foreign firms to show demonstrations. The other way is, in parallel, to do serious Research & Development in this particular area. He further said that their studies show that India has the capacity to do R&D and come up with its own designs. However, he said that since it is going to take time, in parallel, if the foreign firms are coming who want to set up a demonstration line like in the states of Karnataka or Maharashtra, India should permit them. Also, the Niti Aayog Member said that safety and regulatory mechanisms should be put in place as in hyperloop technology, safety is a big issue. The expert committee has, however, not taken any final decision, he said.

On 9 November 2020, the Virgin Hyperloop test run was carried out on a 500-metre track in Las Vegas in the United States with a pod, as the hyperloop vehicles are called, travelling with commuters, including an Indian, inside an enclosed tube at more than a speed of 100 mph or 161 km per hour. The report mentioned that the Virgin Hyperloop is among a handful of firms, which at present, are trying to build such a system for passenger travel. The state of Maharashtra has deemed hyperloop a public infrastructure exercise and for the upcoming Mumbai-Pune hyperloop project, it has approved the Virgin Hyperloop-DP World Consortium as the original project proponent.