Uber ties up with Hyderabad Metro Rail for connectivity

Cab aggregator Uber today said it has entered into a partnership with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited for setting up kiosks at 24 stations across the city. “I am happy to announce the partnership with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited. At Uber we believe the ride sharing services will complement public transportation systems making travel seamless,” Uber, chief operating officer Barney Harford said at a press conference here.

“This partnership we are announcing today provides first and last mile connectivity to 24 major Metro stations in the city and extend the reach and convenience of public transportation in the State,” he added.

HMRL managing director, NVS Reddy said Metro Rail always kept the interest of its commuters at the centre of the functioning. Through this partnership, Metro commuters can enjoy the ease of booking an Uber ride across all active stations in the city, the company said in a press release.

Meanwhile, a few cab drivers working under Uber platform gatecrashed into the press conference and demanded the company officials do “justice.” Shouting slogans, they claimed that soaring fuel prices ate away their earnings.

Later, Uber in a statement said driving with Uber is an entrepreneurial activity where drivers have complete flexibility and”earn as per the numbers of hours they drive.

“Given that people drive different hours and at different times, it is hard to talk about average driver earnings,” Uber said claiming earnings is not a one size that fits all and varies by the time and trips individual driver-partners take on the platform.

Over 80 per cent of drivers who are online for eight hours a day continue to make between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 net after deducting Uber’s 20 per cent service fee, it said.