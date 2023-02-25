Tribute to Bharat Ratna Satyajit Ray: Kolkata metro station to be named after the maestro filmmaker

Kolkata Metro‘s Satyajit Ray Metro station is going to be one of the foremost metro stations on the Orange line. The commercial operation on the 5.4 km long stretch from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station will begin soon. The stretch will connect one of the busiest locations of the city – the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass (EM Bypass).

As the name of the metro station suggests, this shows a tribute to the great Indian film maestro Satyajit Ray.

Gateway to important places:-

The Satyajit Ray Metro station will act as a gateway to many notable areas of the ‘City of Joy’, such as Survey Park, Santoshpur, Panchasayar, Baghajatin, and Jadavpur.

Location:-

The metro station is situated near the Hiland Park area and at a stone-throwing distance from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). The Baghajatin railway station of Eastern Railway (ER) is also very near to this station.

Easy access to SRFTI:-

After the commencement of the metro on the Orange line, the students, professors, and film buffs of India and abroad will be able to reach SRFTI easily. The institute offers the art and technique of film-making and television production.

Medical facilities:-

The Satyajit Ray Metro station will also be beneficial for the patients and relatives as some of the eminent private hospitals are located in nearby areas.

Decoration and features of Satyajit Ray Metro station:-

The newly built Satyajit Ray Metro station has state-of-the-art passenger amenities. The metro station will have 8 escalators, 4 lifts, and 6 public staircases. For the convenience of commuters, the station also houses adequate ticket counters, sitting benches, a public address system, and digital display boards.

The Satyajit Ray station will also have two spacious platforms of 180-meter length. The metro station is also favorable for the divyangjans and blind persons. It has toilets for ladies, gents, and divyangjan, and tactile floor indicators for the blind. The station will have a first aid room.

The station complex is equipped with many safety-related features such as the installation of CCTV cameras, AFC-PC gates, and an emergency lighting facility. In addition to these, there is a state-of-the-art smoke extraction, fire detection, and suppression system at this station.