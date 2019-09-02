Travelling in metro trains? Now, passengers can carry bags up to 25 kg; details here

Metro passengers across the country will now be able to carry a heavier bag inside metro trains as the weight limit has been increased to 25 kg from 15 kg.

In a huge relief for passengers who travel across long distances with heavy bags in metro trains, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has notified a welcoming change! Metro passengers across the country will now be able to carry a heavier bag inside metro trains as the weight limit has been increased to 25 kg from 15 kg. A recent PTI report said that according to rules notified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) recently, only one bag weighing up to 25 kg will be allowed and baggage in the form of bundles will not be permitted inside metro trains.

The MoHUA has brought in a change in the Metro Railways (Carriage and Ticket) Rules, 2014. According to the notification, while travelling in metro railway, no person will be allowed to carry with him any goods other than one baggage containing personal belongings, which should not exceed 80 centimetres x 50 centimetres x 30 centimetres in terms of size and 25 kilograms in the gross weight, except with the prior approval of the metro railway administration.

For the dedicated metro trains of airports, the MoHUA has also allowed one bag weighing up to 32 kgs. Baggage in the form of bundles will also not be allowed on the airport-dedicated metro trains. The MoHUA added in its notification that in the case of a dedicated metro line for the airport route, no person will be allowed to carry any goods other than two bags containing personal belongings not exceeding 90 centimetres x 75 centimetres x 45 centimetres in terms of size and 32 kgs in terms of gross weight, except with the prior approval of the metro railway administration.

One of the metro lines dedicated for the metro routes is the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line, which operates in the national capital. It is connected to Delhi Metro Blue Line.