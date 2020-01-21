Travelling by Delhi Metro this week? Take note of this important factor during the Republic Day 2020 week

DMRC has strengthened the security measures at stations starting from almost a week before Republic Day

Delhi Metro services ahead of Republic Day 2020: Delhi Metro commuters take note! Ahead of Republic Day on January 26, 2020, the Delhi Metro services are operating as usual across the entire network in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). However, due to security concerns for the approaching Republic Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has increased the safety and security measures across all Delhi Metro stations on the network. DMRC has strengthened the security measures at stations starting from almost a week before Republic Day, for ensuring the safety of passengers on all days, during regular operations.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Unit of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is the governmental security force unit responsible for providing security cover to the Delhi Metro network. Hence, during the increased security arrangements for Republic Day 2020, CISF has delegated more number of security officials across all stations. According to CISF Unit DMRC, the following changes will be observed in Delhi Metro services due security arrangements as part of Republic Day 2020:

Increased security checking and frisking of commuters at all Delhi Metro stations

CISF Black commando teams will be delegated at several major stations including terminal stations, interchange stations and those which often witness overcrowding and high footfall

Due to increased checking at major stations including terminals and interchange ones, commuters entering the station might have to wait in long queues

Due to the increased security arrangements, DMRC has informed commuters to allow extra time in their daily commute. Additionally, DMRC has also specified this on its official Twitter handle, informing commuters about the change in services and increased security checks due to Republic Day 2020. On January 26, 2020, if any metro station on the network gets closed or observes restricted access, DMRC will update accordingly. The metro operator updates on the major changes or delay in metro services on a regular basis.