Train to Sikkim! Work on Indian Railways’ Sivok-Rangpo rail line project in full swing, to boost tourism and development

The construction work is going at a fast pace on the Sivok–Rangpo rail line project to connect Sikkim with the rail network, said the Indian Railways on Friday. With its completion, while tourism and socio-economic development of the region will get a boost, the project will prove to be important from a strategic point of view as well.

From Sivok in West Bengal (WB) to Rangpo in Sikkim, the total length of this railway line will be 44.96 km. 41.55 km rail line will be in WB and 3.41 km in Sikkim.

Interestingly, the important thing about this project is that 86 per cent of the route will be covered through tunnels. In total 14 tunnels will be constructed. The longest tunnel will be 5.27 km. The length of the shortest tunnel will be 538 metres.

In addition to this, under this project, 13 bridges will be constructed. Also, there will be five railway stations. As of 9th August 2022, 52.32 per cent of the construction of the 14 tunnels was done. Likewise, the construction work of 13 bridges was completed by up to 33 per cent.

Sikkim has a boundary with China. Hence this project is important from a defence point of view too. After railway connectivity, the Indian Army can quickly move to this region.

The northeastern state also shares borders with Bhutan in the east, Province No. 1 of Nepal in the west, and West Bengal in the south. It is also close to the Siliguri Corridor (which borders Bangladesh).

Among the Indian states, Sikkim is the least populous and second smallest. It is situated in the Eastern Himalayas. The state is notable for its biodiversity (including alpine and subtropical climates) and is also a host to Kangchenjunga, the highest peak in India (and the third highest on the globe). The state’s capital is Gangtok. Almost 35% of Sikkim is covered by Khangchendzonga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

