Total 1,37,191 accidents occur on national highways in 2019: Nitin Gadkari

Total 1,37,191 accidents occurred on national highways, including expressways, during the calendar year 2019, Parliament was informed on Thursday. In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said 1,40,843 accidents had occurred on national highways (NHs), including expressways, in 2018. The minister said about 3,400 km NHs have already been upgraded to six-lane or higher configuration. He said up-gradation of 6,250 km of NHs to six-lane or higher configuration is under implementation.

In addition, Gadkari said projects of about 1,870 km have been planned for upgradation from four-lane to six-lane or higher configuration in the entire country.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said electric vehicle charging stations are to be provided by the developer as part of the wayside amenities (WSAs) being awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He said NHAI has already awarded 39 such facilities, and proposals for 103 such sites are at bidding stage.

Further, the minister said additional WSA sites, as and when identified by the Authority, would also be put up for bidding. The works which have been already awarded are expected to be completed by 2022-23. Replying to another question, the minister said two-wheelers are not allowed on access-controlled expressways as good industry practice and codal provisions, for the safety of two-wheelers and other users of expressways.