Top Canadian companies lead a smart cities delegation to India

High Commissioner for Canada to India, Nadir Patel (Pic source: Twitter @VikasSwarup)

Twenty eight leading Canadian urban infrastructure, internet of things and artificial intelligence companies are arriving in India on a five day visit from Sept 17 to explore collaboration opportunities with Indian businesses in the infrastructure and smart cities sector. The delegation will visit Lucknow, Mumbai and Bengaluru to engage with business and government leaders.

In an official statement High Commissioner for Canada to India, Nadir Patel, said: “Canada is globally recognized for its excellence in urban infrastructure and smart cities which includes high-level project management, specialized technical skills and for developing environmentally friendly technological solutions combined with innovative design. This is a great opportunity for Canadian companies to learn about the exciting developments and plans for transformation in India’s urban infrastructure and smart cities.”

The mission has been organised by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) of Global Affairs Canada, in collaboration with the Government of Ontario, the Government of British Columbia, the Government of Alberta, Air Canada and the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber. Groups of companies will hold events in Lucknow and Bengaluru, and the full delegation will reconvene to participate in Municipalika 2018, where Canada has been the partner country for the last three years.

At Municipalika, the High Commissioner for Canada will deliver an inaugural address, Canadian companies will exhibit their services, and members of the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service team will be present at the Canada pavilion to facilitate business interactions.

The delegates represent companies offering innovative technology solutions and services in sectors such as artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), water and waste water, energy management, waterproofing, intelligent transport systems, e-governance and capacity building services, architecture, and engineering.

Some Canadian companies participating in the mission already have a foothold in India, while others are exploring the Indian market for the first time.