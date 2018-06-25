To lay down standards for metro rail systems, PM Modi gives ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan a new assignment

The Prime Minister believes that aspects, which are related to metro systems across the nation, require greater coherence as well as work as per a basic set of standards.

Metro Rail System: In order to lay down standards for metro rail systems in the country, recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a proposal for setting up a committee. Interestingly, according to official sources, the committee will be headed by E Sreedharan, who is also known as the ‘Metro Man’. E Sreedharan is a retired IES officer, who has served the Delhi Metro as the Managing Director from 1995 to 2012. According to the Prime Minister, his government’s aim is to build convenient, comfortable as well as affordable urban transport systems. PM Modi recently said that his government has brought a policy, which is related to metros. The Prime Minister believes that aspects, which are related to metro systems across the nation, require greater coherence as well as work as per a basic set of standards.

Modi also mentioned that his government wanted to boost the ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative by making metro coaches in the country. He further said that several nations helped in the making of Delhi Metro as well as other metros across the nation and now India is helping other nations by designing coaches for their metro systems.

According to PM Modi, the process of making metro systems was also linked to cooperative federalism. He also said that wherever metros are being developed in the country, the central government and the respective state government are working together. He believes that New India requires new and smart infrastructure. He said that his government, in order to boost infrastructure has worked on roads, railways, highways, airways, waterways and i-ways. Further to this, he added by saying that there is unparalleled focus on connectivity and ensuring development projects are completed on time.

Recently, PM Modi inaugurated the Mundka-Bahadurgarh section of the Delhi Metro Green line. With the commencement of the Mundka-Bahadurgarh section, the metro network of the capital city expands to 288 km with 208 metro stations. The section is also the third of the Delhi Metro network to enter Haryana as it is already functional in two other cities of Haryana – Gurugram and Faridabad.