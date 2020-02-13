Throw a party in Noida Metro! NMRC to allow birthday parties, pre-wedding photoshoots; details

This will generate revenue for the metro authority through short term licencing of NMRC coaches

Throw a party in Noida Metro train! Soon, book Noida Metro coaches for birthday celebrations and pre-wedding photoshoots! In a new initiative, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will soon provide space in the metro coaches for birthday celebrations as well as for pre-wedding photoshoots across four categories. This will be done in the prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per hour. A Noida Metro Rail official was quoted in a recent IE report saying that the non-farebox initiatives have been a priority for NMRC. Apart from the policies of hiring the premises for the film shoots and photography sessions, NMRC has also formulated a policy for birthday parties, pre-wedding celebrations and other similar celebrations on the wheels.

The idea of this initiative by NMRC is to become an accessible and attractive destination for entertainment avenues and celebrations. This will generate revenue for the metro authority through short term licencing of NMRC coaches and trains. As per the policy, if one wants to rent the Noida Metro’s premises, an application form has to be filled 15 days prior to the requirement date. The space in the Noida Metro will be allotted on a first-come-first-serve basis. NMRC is offering these services under four categories, based upon the need for a running/static or a decorated/undecorated metro coach.

For a sum of Rs 5,000, Noida Metro will provide an undecorated non-moving coach while for a sum of Rs 7,000, one can avail a decorated static coach for the duration of an event. For a sum of Rs 8,000, NMRC will give an undecorated coach in a moving train making round trips from Sector 50 station to the Depot Station of Noida Metro Aqua Line. For an amount of Rs 10,000, the same moving coach can be decorated for the event.

As part of this scheme, the moving coaches will be provided during the operational hours while the static ones can be provided during the non-operational hours till 2 AM, added the NMRC official. For the booking of the metro space in coaches, the applicants can request up to four coaches of a particular Noida Metro train. The cost of the decoration in the coach has to be borne by the applicant and the services of the NMRC’s empanelled vendors can be availed through this.