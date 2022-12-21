Three more logistics parks to be awarded this fiscal

By Rajat Mishra

The National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLM), a subsidiary of National Highway Authority of India, will award three more multimodal logitics parks (MMLPs) this fiscal, in addition to one such park being developed in Chennai.

The there new parks to be awarded in 2022-23 will come up in Indore, Nagpur, Bangalore, with investments of around Rs 758 crore, Rs 600 crore and Rs 936 crore respectively. The MMLP in Nagpur will be of 230 acre, Bangalore 400 acres and Indore 300 acres. The bidding for three MMLPs will close by January, the official said.

The government had decided to set up as many as 35 Multi Modal Logistics Parks, at a total capital cost of Rs. 50,000 crore. The plan is to be award 15 of these projects in three years.

“We are well on track to hand over 4 MMLPs this year to developers as targeted. We are targeting 5 parks next fiscal -Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Pune, Anantpur. We will complete the DPR process for these 4 parks by March 2023,” he said.

The Ministry of Roads Transport and Highways awarded the contract of setting up India’s MMLP near Chennai to Reliance Industries (RIL) last month. Including Chennai MMLP, total 4 multimodal logitics parks will be handed over to the developers this fiscal. In already awarded Chennai MMLP, Reliance will invest around Rs 788.52 crore.

On December 15, the NLHM issued a notice cancelling the bid process without assigning reasons for Banglore MMLP to be built in Muddalinganahalli in rural Bangalore. It floated a fresh tender later.

” We received two bids for the project and one of them could not qualify, resulting in a single bid situation,that is why we are redoing the bidding for Bangalore MMLP as well,” the official said.

Multimodal Logistics parks act as centres for freight aggregation and distribution, storage and warehousing, providing added incentives to logistics companies such as customs clearances. These parks will also facilitate intermodal transportation – roads, railways, and inland waterways, with the aim of strengthening and diversifying the logistics system.

” If executed as planned, these MMLPs will be game changers in reducing the logistics cost which needs to be reduced at par with developed countries,” a personal familiar with the matter added .