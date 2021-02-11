Third Ring Road, cycle walk to come up in Delhi! DDA clears various projects; details

The UER-II project will be completed at the earliest.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) cleared various projects in the national capital including the change of land use at DDU Marg where a Delhi BJP office has to come up, fund allocation for several other projects such as the development of Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place, a Third Ring Road as well as a ‘cycle walk’ project. According to an IE report, a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made in the budget for the third Ring Road project, also known as Urban Extension Road (UER)-II, which will link four national highways (NH-1, NH-10, NH-8 and NH-2) and provide seamless access between north, northwest Delhi and Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and Gurgaon.

DDA vice-chairperson Anurag Jain was quoted in the report, it has been decided to complete the UER-II project at the earliest. According to Jain, the road will significantly enhance the connectivity of the sub cities of Rohini, Dwarka, Narela and the proposed land pooling areas with the rest of the national capital and neighbouring states. Besides, the road will significantly contribute towards easing heavy traffic congestion on Delhi roads and improving the quality of air, he said.

A dedicated corridor track called ‘The Delhi Cycle Walk’ project has been planned by DDA for cyclists and pedestrians. A DDA official said that the work on Phase 1 of the cycle walk with a dedicated corridor named Nilgai line from Badarpur to Malviya Nagar has been initiated for cyclists and pedestrians. In its budget for 2021-2022, the DDA has made Rs 28 crore provision for the project. In Phase 1, cycle and walking tracks of 36 kilometres will be developed in South Delhi covering areas like Sangam Vihar, Tughlaqabad, Greater Kailash, Sant Nagar and Saket.

Also, DDA had identified three commercial centers for upgradation- Bhikaji Cama Place, Nehru Place and Basant Lok Community center. The upgradation work has already been completed at Basant Lok. A provision of Rs 46 crore has been made for Nehru Place and Bhikaji Cama Place, a senior DDA official said. Moreover, work has already commenced to develop an iconic Bharat Vandana Park in the sub-city of Dwarka. The project is spread over 80 hectares area and is being executed by NBCC. A provision of Rs 280 crores has been made for this project. Also, the land use at DDU Marg has been changed by DDA where a Delhi BJP office has to come up.