Think twice before sitting on the train floor of Delhi Metro! DMRC fines over 22,000 commuters

As many as 22,699 Delhi Metro users were fined for sitting on the floor of trains till the month of August this year.

When it comes to following rules and regulations, Delhi Metro commuters are not setting up a good example! The proof is that as many as 22,699 Delhi Metro users were fined for sitting on the floor of trains till the month of August this year, according to an HT report. Not only that, 3,933 metro users were fined for causing nuisance and as many as 2,871 commuters were caught trying to walk away from the metro station premises without depositing their tokens, as per the data, revealed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Delhi Metro commuters were also fined for other various reasons such as for entering train coaches reserved for women and spitting inside metro stations and trains.

As per the data revealed by Delhi Metro, between the months of January and August this year, as many as 2,278 male metro users were caught travelling in women’s coaches and 604 people were booked for spitting. The irony lies in the fact that four years ago, in the year 2014, only four people were booked for sitting on the trains’ floor. In the year 2015, the number of such metro commuters increased to 108, in 2016, the number increased to 1,521 and in 2017, the number of metro commuters registered for sitting on metro stations and trains was 10,155. It also became the most common offence among metro users.

Between the months of January and August this year, the DMRC has collected an amount of Rs 24.13 lakh in fines from metro commuters, the report stated.

Meanwhile, many Delhi Metro commuters argued that that the offence of sitting on the floor of the trains does not make sense for those who travel long distances in packed coaches, especially during peak hours. As per the rules and regulations of Delhi Metro, Rs 200 is fined from those who are caught sitting on the train floor and Rs 150 is fined for spitting on metro premises.