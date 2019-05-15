Technical snags delay services on sections of various Delhi Metro lines

Published: May 15, 2019 6:00:45 PM

There was a delay in service from Ghevra to Inderlok and Kirti Nagar stations on the Green Line, they added.

There was a delay in services between Shaheed Sthal and Rithala section of the Red Line too, and normal services were later resumed.

Services were delayed due to technical snags on sections of different corridors of the Delhi Metro on Wednesday, officials said. The delay took place in the morning and normal services have now been resumed, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said. There was slow movement of trains between Tis Hazari and Shastri Park and later also on Pitampura-Keshav Puram section of the Red Line. On the Blue Line, delay in service took place between Dwarka and Kirti Nagar due to a technical snag on the section, officials said.

There was a delay in service from Ghevra to Inderlok and Kirti Nagar stations on the Green Line, they added. Ashok Park Main to Kirti Nagar also faced delay in services but the normalcy was restored later. There was a delay in services between Shaheed Sthal and Rithala section of the Red Line too, and normal services were later resumed.

