Tech Mahindra bag Rs 500-cr contract to make Pimpri Chinchwad a smart city

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced its largest smart city project worth Rs 500 crore from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Asia’s richest municipal corporation. Through this project, Tech Mahindra will convert it into a smart and sustainable city.

The project will be executed over a period of one-year implementation, and operations and maintenance for five years. It is budgeted under the Prime Minister’s Smart Cities mission. As part of its largest smart city project, Tech Mahindra will provide a robust, reliable and sustainable ICT (information and communication technology) infrastructure, comprising smart, technological solutions including city network, water, sewerage, traffic, parking, environment, CCTV surveillance, integrated control and command centre, data centre and disaster recovery centre, etc. Tech Mahindra would also help enable real-time data management, alerts and information processing to support city’s administration.

Shravan Hardikar, municipal commissioner at PCMC, said: “As part of our citizen and civil-welfare service mandate, we are committed to offer much improved services through ICT-led transformation which will boost the overall infrastructure in the city and also help in establishing a digital ecosystem for rendering seamless smart city experience. Through this engagement with Tech Mahindra consortium, we aim to fulfil our vision of transforming Pimpri Chinchwad with the use of cutting-edge technologies.”

Tech Mahindra already has a portfolio of smart city projects including Kanpur, Gandhinagar, Nashik and Jaipur. Sujit Baksi, head of APAC business and president – corporate affairs, Tech Mahindra, said: “We, at Tech Mahindra, are bullish about growth opportunities emerging out of the India market, particularly the government sector initiatives. Our association with PCMC outlines Tech Mahindra’s TechMNxt strategy to leverage new generation technologies to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers…”

As part of its TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next generation technologies to cater to the customer’s evolving and dynamic needs.