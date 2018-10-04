Tata-Siemens consortium wins bid for Rs 8k-cr Pune Metro line

Tata Projects will be the EPC partner supporting the consortium.

Work order for the Rs 8,313-crore Metro Line 3 project based on a PPP model was awarded to the Tata-Siemens consortium on October 3 in Mumbai. Tata Projects will be the EPC partner supporting the consortium. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over the letter of award to the consortium in Mumbai on Wednesday to N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons and Ralph Hasselbacher, CEO, Siemens Group. Kiran Gitte, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner, said the maximum time period allowed for the consortium to commence the project is till June 2019, but Fadnavis urged them to start work by January 2019.

The project is to be completed within a time span of three years. The elevated Metro line will originate from Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park and travel via Balewadi to Shivajinagar. Hinjewadi is Pune’s IT industrial hub providing employment to over 4,00,000 people. The 23.3-km corridor with 23 stations will be the first Metro project in India under the PPP model after the 2017 New Metro Rail Policy. The consortium of TRIL Urban Transport (a Tata Group Company), and Siemens Project Ventures (subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services), has been awarded the contract by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to develop the Metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.

Banmali Agrawala, president, infrastructure, defence and aerospace, Tata Sons, said they had expertise and capabilities of delivering on long-term and large infrastructure projects like this project. He was confident of meeting delivering the project as per the scheduled timelines. Sunil Mathur, MD and CEO, Siemens, said this project will positively impact the quality of life for the people of Pune.